Mom-to-be Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks radiant in black as she steps out for the night in Mumbai; VIDEO

Mom-to-be Samantha Ruth Prabhu is basking in the success of her recent film Maa Inti Bangaaram. As she has taken a hiatus from films for the time being, the actress was recently spotted making an appearance while flaunting her baby bump.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks radiant as she steps out for the night

In a recently surfaced paparazzi video, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen stepping out of her home in Bandra, Mumbai. She donned an all-black outfit, with her pregnancy glow adding to her graceful charm.

Watch the video:

For those unaware, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her husband, Raj Nidimoru , are expecting their first child together and are currently in the first trimester of the pregnancy. We at Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the couple is expected to welcome their child in December 2026.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s work front

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the lead role in Maa Inti Bangaaram . The film follows Swarna, a seemingly innocent newlywed living with her husband in a traditional and conservative household.

As she tries to earn the acceptance of her skeptical in-laws, she keeps parts of her past hidden. However, when events from her former life resurface, she finds herself protecting her family from a group that threatens their peace and stability.

Apart from Samantha, the film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth Manchale in key roles. Gautami Tadimalla, Sreemukhi, Manjusha, Srinivas Gavireddy, and several others play pivotal characters.

Directed by BV Nandini Reddy, the film features music and a background score composed by Santhosh Narayanan. Om Prakash handled the cinematography, while Dharmendra Kakarala served as the editor. The film is available for streaming on JioHotstar.

Looking ahead, Samantha is set to appear as a co-lead in the web series Rakt Brahmānd: The Bloody Kingdom, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ali Fazal. However, she is currently on an acting hiatus as she prepares to welcome her baby.

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