Mom-to-be Samantha Ruth Prabhu spills how her journey to motherhood made gain 11 kilos during AMA session

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her husband, Raj Nidimoru, are expecting their first child together, with the actress sharing glimpses of her motherhood journey online. Now, during an interactive session on social media, the actress has revealed that she has already gained 11 kilos during her pregnancy.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals about gaining weight in pregnancy

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Taking to social media, Samantha Ruth Prabhu participated in an AMA session and asked, “New mamas, how we doing?” One fan replied, “Gaining weight.” In response, the actress said, “I feel ya. 11 kgs up already.” Another fan asked, “Are you enjoying this phase?” and she replied, “With all my heart.”

Here are the reactions:

Another fan shared that they sometimes started a sentence without knowing where it was going, referring to it as “Mom brain.” Sam responded that she could not wait. A second fan shared that, as a new mother, she was feeding, burping, rocking, and then repeating the routine. The actress responded that it already sounded like a full-time job.

Earlier, Samantha had shared a few moments from her babymoon with Raj Nidimoru . The pictures captured the couple enjoying their time together while exploring a new destination. The actress also recently shared a few glimpses from her workout sessions.

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Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s work front

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the lead role in Maa Inti Bangaaram. The film follows Swarna, a seemingly innocent newlywed living with her husband in a traditional household.

As she tries to earn the acceptance of her skeptical in-laws, she keeps parts of her past hidden. However, when events from her former life resurface, she finds herself protecting her family from a group that threatens their peace and stability.

Apart from Samantha, the film also features Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth Manchale in key roles. Gautami Tadimalla, Sreemukhi, Manjusha, Srinivas Gavireddy, and several others play pivotal characters. Following the film’s release, the actress announced her maternity break.

Moreover, Sam will also host the upcoming reality show Celebrity MasterChef Tamil , which is set to stream on SonyLIV.

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