Samantha Ruth Prabhu spills pregnancy was ‘surprise’ for her and Raj Nidimoru: ‘Raj and I were okay with not having kids’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her husband, Raj Nidimoru, are all set to welcome their first child after the actress announced her pregnancy in June 2026. Now, she has revealed that the pregnancy was unplanned and came as a surprise to them.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu spills about pregnancy surprise

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter India, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, “I had reached a place where I was okay. Like, both Raj and I were okay with maybe we can’t have kids. Maybe we will. I was okay with either. I was fine, and so was he. So, this is a surprise.”

The actress added, “The first day I was shooting for the song Thassadiya, I found out. I had just found out, and I had to go and do the steps. I was having a little bit of sickness at that time. I guess everything just aligned. And now, I am truly excited. Everyone tells me that having a child changes your entire life. I think I am ready for that change.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her husband are expecting their first child together and are currently in the first trimester. According to an earlier report by Pinkvilla, the couple is expected to welcome their child later this year.

Earlier, Samantha had shared a few moments from her babymoon alongside Raj Nidimoru. The pictures captured the couple enjoying their time together while exploring a new destination.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s work front

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the lead role in Maa Inti Bangaaram . The film follows Swarna, a seemingly innocent newlywed living with her husband in a traditional and conservative household.

As she tries to earn the acceptance of her skeptical in-laws, she keeps parts of her past hidden. However, when events from her former life resurface, she finds herself protecting her family from a group that threatens their peace and stability.

Apart from Samantha, the film also features Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth Manchale in key roles. Gautami Tadimalla, Sreemukhi, Manjusha, Srinivas Gavireddy, and several others play pivotal characters. Following the movie’s release, the actress announced her maternity break.

Moreover, Sam will also host the upcoming reality show Celebrity MasterChef Tamil , which is set to stream on SonyLIV.

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