Mom-to-be Upasana joins Chiranjeevi and family for Ugadi Puja at home; Netizens ask, ‘where is Ram Charan?’

Ugadi Puja is a summer festival that is celebrated on the first day of the new year. It is observed today, on March 22, across different Southern states, mainly, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana. The festival is dedicated to Lord Brahma. Individuals usually perform puja and wear new clothes at home today. Megastar Chiranjeevi, one of the most celebrated stars of the South film industry performed a puja at home today to mark the festival and shared his wishes with fans on social media.

Chiranjeevi shares Ugadi wishes with fans

Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to share glimpses of the Ugadi celebration at home. From the snaps shared by him, the actor can be seen performing a puja with folded hands, with his wife, Surekha Konidala next to him. He wrote in the caption of the photo, “Happy Shobhakrit Nama Ugadi to all!” In another snap, the actor shared a photo of the Vishnu idol being worshipped. Mom-to-be Upasana can also be seen seated behind them.

Reacting to the photo, fans shared their wishes with the actor, and wrote, “Thank you and our auspicious Shobhakrit Nama year to you and all your family members too.” Some also shared images of the megastar in a traditional ‘mundu’ to mark the occasion. However, Ram Charan was nowhere to be seen in the image. Noticing this, many fans asked, “Where is our favorite @alwaysramcharan?”

Ram Charan’s work front

Many fans commented on the post asking Chiranjeevi for updates on RC15. It is Ram Charan’s next project, tentatively titled RC15 for the time being. The film’s producer Dil Raju recently shared that the first look of the highly-anticipated film will be unveiled on Ram Charan’s birthday on March 27. Fans are excited to see what the makers deliver.

On the personal front, the global star is expecting his first child with his wife Upasana and the couple is making the most of this time. Recently, when they were in Los Angeles for the Academy Awards, Ram Charan took Upasana out for babymoon.

