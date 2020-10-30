  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Moments Captured: Kajal Aggarwal's sister Nisha gets teary eyed at the Haldi ceremony; See Pic

Kajal Aggarwal Wedding: One could see in the photo tears of joy rolling down her sister's eyes.
7386 reads Mumbai Updated: October 30, 2020 09:46 am
Kajal Aggarwal,SouthMoments Captured: Kajal Aggarwal's sister Nisha gets teary eyed at the Haldi ceremony; See Pic
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu will become man and wife in just a few hours from now. The couple hosted Mehendi and Haldi ceremony yesterday and these pre-wedding festivities captured some beautiful and emotional moments. As we all know Kajal Aggarwal and her sister Nisha are super close to each other and are more like BFFs. Their social media photos stand as a proof. At the after-party yesterday, Nisha Aggarwal got emotional and broke down into tears. The former actress has tears of joy as Kajal is getting married. 

Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram and shared a moment of sister Nisha Aggarwal getting emotional. One could see in the photo tears of joy rolling down her eyes. Meanwhile, Kajal shared a happy picture of herself from Haldi ceremony and she looks happy like never before. The couple will get married today with just family members and a few close friends in attendance. Reportedly, the actress is planning to host a wedding reception in Hyderabad for her close friends from the Tollywood industry. 

Meanwhile, check out the latest photos below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#kajgautkitched 

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on

Nisha Aggarwal in an interview to Hyderabad Times revealed, "My father has been looking forward to Kajal’s wedding day for so long, so it’s a special time for all of us. We’re also a bit emotional as Kajal will be getting married and leaving home. So at the moment, we’re trying to spend as much time as we can with her. But everyone wants a piece of the bride during this time, so I haven’t gotten to spend much time with her." 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :PC: Joseph Radhik

You may like these
Kajal Aggarwal's Haldi Ceremony: Bride to be dances her heart out as they welcome Gautam Kitchlu and family
Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu to host a party for friends after exchanging vows?
Kajal Aggarwal's Mehendi Ceremony: Bride to be looks radiant in a simple and elegant Anita Dongre outfit
Samantha Akkineni to Kajal Aggarwal: How every diva looked magical in THIS desi trend perfect for Diwali
Kajal Aggarwal & Gautam Kitchlu Wedding: Bride to be glows in a post workout selfie ahead of Mehendi ceremony
Kajal Aggarwal chills with her 'partner in everything' Nisha ahead of her wedding; Shares a beautiful photo

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement