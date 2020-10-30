Moments Captured: Kajal Aggarwal's sister Nisha gets teary eyed at the Haldi ceremony; See Pic

Kajal Aggarwal Wedding: One could see in the photo tears of joy rolling down her sister's eyes.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu will become man and wife in just a few hours from now. The couple hosted Mehendi and Haldi ceremony yesterday and these pre-wedding festivities captured some beautiful and emotional moments. As we all know Kajal Aggarwal and her sister Nisha are super close to each other and are more like BFFs. Their social media photos stand as a proof. At the after-party yesterday, Nisha Aggarwal got emotional and broke down into tears. The former actress has tears of joy as Kajal is getting married.

Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram and shared a moment of sister Nisha Aggarwal getting emotional. One could see in the photo tears of joy rolling down her eyes. Meanwhile, Kajal shared a happy picture of herself from Haldi ceremony and she looks happy like never before. The couple will get married today with just family members and a few close friends in attendance. Reportedly, the actress is planning to host a wedding reception in Hyderabad for her close friends from the Tollywood industry.

Nisha Aggarwal in an interview to Hyderabad Times revealed, "My father has been looking forward to Kajal’s wedding day for so long, so it’s a special time for all of us. We’re also a bit emotional as Kajal will be getting married and leaving home. So at the moment, we’re trying to spend as much time as we can with her. But everyone wants a piece of the bride during this time, so I haven’t gotten to spend much time with her."

