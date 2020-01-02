Mommy to be Divyaa Unni flaunts her baby bump as she wishes her fans on New Year; See Pic

Divyaa Unni is expecting her first child with US-based engineer husband Arun Kumar. Wishing her fans Happy New Year, Divyaa Unni shared another picture flaunting her baby bump while doing a Bharatanatyam pose.

Divyaa Unni, an ace Indian classical dancer and Malayalam actress is expecting her first child with US-based engineer husband Arun Kumar. Recently, Divyaa surprised everyone and treated with some stunning photos of her from the baby shower. The actress recently shared beautiful photos from her baby shower ceremony and soon fans started sending her best wishes. Even though the actress has not been in the limelight since 2012, she is super active on social media and is keeping her fans updated about everything.

Divyaa Unni tied the knot in 2002 with Dr Sudhir Shekhara. After her wedding, she quit acting. About 14 years after their marriage, Divyaa and Dr Sudhir Shekhara parted ways. The two filed for divorce in 2016. She has two kids, Arjun and Meenakshi from the first marriage.

The Malayalam actress found love again and got married to an engineer from the USA, Arun Kumar in 2018. The couple moved to Houston and are living their blissful life together.

Credits :Instagram

Read More