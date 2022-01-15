Mommy-to-be Kajal Aggarwal glows in an aqua blue salwar kameez as she celebrates Makar Sankranti; PICS

Marking the ongoing festivities, actress Kajal Aggarwal shared some breathtaking stills in ethnic wear. The star was a sight-to-behold in aqua blue salwar kameez and choker necklace. Wishing her fans, Kajal Aggarwal wrote, “May this Makar Sankranti / Magh Bihu / Lohri/ Pongal/ Uttarayan fill your life with joy, happiness, love, and good health. Wishing you and your family Happy festivities.”

The Singham actress recently revealed that she is expecting her first child with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. She said that she is very excited to meet the little one. Kajal Aggarwal posed for some photographs with the daddy-to-be, flaunting her baby bump.

Check out the post below:

Kajal got married to entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020, in an intimate ceremony. The pair have been couple goals ever since. Their wedding photographs had taken the internet by storm. These two are often seen sharing love-filled posts for one another.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be sharing screen space with Megastar Chiranjeevi in Koratala Siva’s Acharya. Jointly bankrolled by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company, the film will see Chiranjeevi playing the titular character. Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde will also be seen in the lead. Acharya is likely to be postponed due to surge in COVID-19 cases as it was slated to release on 4 February.

The actress will also be seen in Brinda’s directorial Hey Sinamika. The film has been produced by Jio Studios and Global One Studios and stars Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on 25 February.