Monday Memories: Mahesh Babu holds onto son Gautam with Namrata Shirodkar in a picture perfect THROWBACK click

Popular star Mahesh Babu loves to spend time with his family. A throwback photo of the superstar gives us a sneak peek into his love for son Gautam and wife Namrata Shirodkar.

Known to be one of the most loved stars in Tollywood, Mahesh Babu has managed to leave an indelible imprint on people's hearts with his stellar on screen performances. Off the screen, he is a doting father to his kids Gautam and Sitara and often, wife Namrata Shirodkar loves to share snippets from their family life on social media. Speaking of this, we stumbled upon a cute throwback featuring Mahesh with son Gautam and Namrata that will leave you in awe.

A few weeks back, Namrata shared a cute old photo of Mahesh with son Gautam from one of their trips. In the photo, Mahesh is seen hugging son Gautam while wife Namrata could be seen holding onto him. The cute family photo gave us a sneak peek into his love for his son Gautam. The memory was shared by Namrata on social media with a cute caption and it managed to evoke a lovely reaction from Mahesh's fans. Even Shilpa Shirodkar had commented on the photo and showered love on the trio.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru that had hit the screens in 2020. The film had managed to leave his fans in awe of his action talent as well as comedy. Now, he has a couple of projects in the pipeline including Sarkaru Vaari Paata and SSMB28. Sarkaru Vaari Paata stars him in the lead with Keerthy Suresh. It would be the first collaboration with Keerthy and Mahesh. Reportedly, the film will hit the screens in 2022. On the other hand, SSMB28 is another talked about project of Mahesh Babu as he has joined hands with Trivikram Srinivas after 11 years. The film will also reportedly release in 2022.

Also Read|Mahesh Babu's charming look in messy and long tresses will drive away your mid week blues; SEE PHOTO

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Namrata Shirodkar Instagram

Share your comment ×