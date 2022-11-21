Monday Motivation: 5 fitness mantras to learn from Samantha Ruth Prabhu

While all the actors pay special attention to their fitness to make a picture-perfect appearance on the screen, some take their love for a healthy lifestyle to a whole different level. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the fittest actresses in the industry. She is often seen sweating it out in the gym and even sharing her workout videos on social media, motivating the rest of us. Today, we will be flipping some pages from the Shaakuntalam star's fitness book and taking a few notes on how to stay in shape.

A fitness junkie Despite being busy with her work commitments, Samantha makes time for her fitness routine. The diva is often seen hitting the gym, whether she is at home or outdoors, shooting for a project.

Dedication beyond limits The Majili actress recently revealed that she is suffering from Myositis, a condition that causes inflammation of the muscles. In spite of her health condition, she tries her best to stay healthy by working out and eating right.

An urge to prove oneself Her dedication to fitness despite all odds shows us that the actress is a true warrior at heart. The stunner simply goes about her business without making a big deal about her journey and its hurdles.



Perseverance is the key As they say, "Rome was not built in a day" and the same is the case with our bodies. If you want to stay fit, one has to spend time on it every single day. Samantha also makes it a point to not skip her regular workout sessions.