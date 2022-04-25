Monday Motivation: Akhil Akkineni gives a glimpse of his beast avatar for the spy thriller Agent

Akhil Akkineni is winning hearts with his impressive physique transformation for his spy thriller, Agent. The actor has shared a new glimpse of it as he took to Instagram and dropped a mirror selfie, flaunting his biceps. The photo was captioned as, "Sunday isn’t rest day It’s flex day".

Recently, the actor returned from Vizag after wrapping up a 10-day schedule of Agent. His physical trainer Junaid Shaikh was also quoted saying fans will be shocked to see the actor in his next. He further added, "Akhil is a person who will die on say, he is that dedicated. He will cry but do it. Someday when his mood is down, he will go and play cricket. Sports really changes his mindset".

Check out the picture below:

Meanwhile, Agent has been making a lot of noise among the movie buffs. One of the biggest attractions of the project is that superstar Mammootty will be doing an important character in the Telugu action flick. His first look poster shows him in an army uniform, holding a gun amidst the snow.

This Surender Reddy directorial will have Sakshi Vaidya as the leading lady. Jointly financed by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under the banner of AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema, this venture is likely to be out in theatres on 12 August.

Hiphop Tamizha has scored the tunes for Agent, while Rasool Ellore is onboard the team as the cinematographer. Editing for the movie has been done by Naveen Nooli and Vakkantham Vamsi has penned the script for the film.

