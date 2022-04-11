Monday Motivation: Akhil Akkineni sweating out in gym as he flaunts chiseled biceps will get you charged up

It is well-known fact that Akhil Akkineni has undergone a major transformation from chocolate boy to a beefed-up handsome hunk for his upcoming film Agent. The actor yet again charged up on Monday morning by giving us the right motivation with his workout video. His physical transformation has left everyone in awe and is making every woman swoon over him.

On Sunday, late at night, Akhil Akkineni took to his Instagram handle and shared a sneak peek of his workout session. The actor is seen flaunting his chilled bareback and biceps as he lifts heavyweights in the video. Clad in a white tank top, joggers and long tresses, Akhil looks pumped up and handsome in his new avatar.

Akhil Akkineni's before and after physical transformation photo will leave you in awe and also serves as major fitness goals. The actor is leaving no stone unturned to stay fit for his role in Agent. Even during holidays and foreign shoots, Akhil makes it a point to pursue his workout routine.

Recently, on his birthday, the makers shared a new poster of Akhil flaunting an intense look wearing a headband and smoking. His new avatar and physical transformation, which he often shares glimpses on social media made piquing fans' interest in Agent. The actor recently was papped in Hyderabad as he headed for the new shooting schedule of Agent.

Directed by Surender Reddy of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy fame, Agent is touted to be an action entertainer that sees Akhil as a spy. Music is composed by Hip Hop Thamizha. Sakshi Vaidya is roped in to play the leading lady opposite Akhil in the film billed to be a spy thriller. Malayalam actor Mammootty is playing a crucial role in the film.

