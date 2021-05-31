Monday Motivation: Andrea Jeremiah’s latest PHOTO is all about positivity and better way of living

Taking to her Instagram space, Andrea Jeremiah shared some photos and pointed out the importance of book-reading habit.

At a time when the country is witnessing more and more positive COVID 19 cases every day, all we need now is a dose of positivity every now and then. While positivity is all around us, celebrities too are doing their best to light up our spirits. Andrea Jeremiah, who is known for her critically acclaimed performances in films such as Vada Chennai and Tharamani, has posted a few photos on her Instagram space, where she has given her followers the much needed Monday motivation.

Taking to her Instagram space, Andrea shared how important is the habit of book reading. She shared a few photos of her favourite books along with her pet dog. She also gave us a gist of her childhood and explained how her parents rarely took her out for the movies and she always had a book in her hands. Andrea stated that people should have their noses in books rather than poking their noses in other people’s lives. She added that she has started reading the translation of the Tamil epic Ponniyin Selvan by Kalki.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrea Jeremiah (@therealandreajeremiah)

She wrote, “Featured in this post is a small collection of some of my favourite books... but there are so many more! #enidblyton & #marktwain defined my childhood, #thefountainhead was my coming of age book, #thegodofsmallthings was the book I read the weekend I was supposed to be studying for my board exams, #margaretatwood was my reading material all through college while pretending to listen to my Lecturers, #murakami transported me to a parallel universe, #paulocoelho made me believe in magic, #harperlee made me cry & #pgwodehouse made me laugh!”

