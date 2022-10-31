Monday Motivation feat Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Intense workout videos that give fitness inspiration

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a pure fitness enthusiast. She leaves no stone unturned to keep herself fit and healthy all the time. From yoga to a plant-based diet, she believes in eating right and sustainable living. If you thoroughly go through the actress' Instagram feed, her grid is filled with fitness so who better than her for much-needed motivation, right? It's Monday, so here are a few times Samantha set major inspiration with her fitness and they will definitely make you not only hit the gym but workout every day with happiness. Because the actress believes a 'happy workout is a happy body'. Take a look at the best workout videos of Samantha Ruth Prabhu for perfect Monday Motivation:

Go low or go home Samantha always makes it a point to share glimpses of her workout session on her Instagram handle. She once dropped a video from her morning workout with the motivational caption, 'Go low or go home'. In the video, the Oh Baby actress is giving her best and balancing heavyweights with the help of her trainer. This kind of workout requires a lot of strength and stretching and clearly, Sam is setting major fitness goals.



No equipment Samantha's 'Level Up' workout Samantha Ruth Prabhu has blessed our Monday with yet another workout video. The actress is seen doing an intense workout in the clip captioned, “I look possessed”. Samantha who is considered a fitness freak recently kicked in the latest workout challenge on social media. Titled ‘Level Up’, the challenge invites everyone to burn their access calories without using the gym equipment.

Flaunts toned body and abs Samantha always manages to serve her fitness goals. She is one of the best actresses when it comes to fitness. The workout session speaks volumes about her sheer dedication and hard work. In the video, the Oh Baby actress is stretching like a beast and giving her fans major fitness goals. She can be seen flaunting her flat abs and toned body in the latest workout videos. Samantha is sweating it out like a beast at the gym and when it comes to fitness, there is no going back. The Majili actress is going strong and how!

Fun workout video with pet Hash Samantha enjoys her workout and pushes herself to get in shape in the fun way possible. The beauty shared a video of herself running with her pet Hash Akkineni. She is clearly burning calories in the best way and the Majili actress proves her gym day is better than ours. Samantha shows workouts can be fun too and truly believes in it so firmly.