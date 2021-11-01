Monday Motivation: Jr NTR's workout video proves 'no pain no gain' perfectly

Jr NTR is one such actor in Tollywood, who gives out the best form of himself to prepare for the characters he is playing on the big screen. Be it his physical transformation for Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava or an upcoming film RRR. The actor serves major motivation on how the workout is very important and this intense workout video of him will leave you stunned.

Jr NTR left everyone stunned with his intense workout session. Popular fitness trainer Lloyd Stevens had shared the video on his Instagram handle and it only proves Jr NTR’s hard work and dedication. The actor can be seen groaning in the pain yet lifting the heavyweights with his legs. This workout video of Jr NTR is truly one of the most inspiring fitness videos you will ever witness. The actor has proved that 'no pain no gain' with this video.

Watch the video below:

Jr NTR has yet again undergone a major physical transformation for his upcoming film RRR and his latest Komaram Bheem glimpse video gives proof of so. The actor is on a rigorous workout routine for his Komaram Bheem role, which is set in the 1920s fictional tale of Indian revolutionaries.

The shoot of RRR has been wrapped up and is set to release on January 7, 2022. Jr NTR will be sharing screen space with Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran and Ajay Devgn. Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is bankrolled by D.V.V. Danayya.