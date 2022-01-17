Monday Motivation: Keerthy Suresh loves yoga; Nails 100-120 Surya Namaskar at a stretch like a pro

Starting from uploading their fitness journey on social media to inviting fans to take up fitness challenges, celebrities have inspired millions of their followers to follow a healthy lifestyle. In a world full of intense workouts, Keerthy Suresh is one such actress, who loves yoga and focuses on how to keep her heart mind and life in peace and calm. The actress' way of working out is doing 100 to 120 Surya Namaskar in a stretch.

If you want to begin exercising, then take cues from Keerthy Suresh on how to perform Surya Namaskar and meditation to have a balanced life. The actress chooses to do yoga during sunrise or sunset in an open spot with fresh air.

In many instances, Keerthy Suresh shared yoga videos on her Instagram handle and served major fitness goals. Watch videos of Keerthy Suresh's yoga here and we are sure they wipe away your Monday blues.

Keerthy Suresh has been rigorously practicing yoga since lockdown days. She went from 80, 100 to 120, 150 and then like a pro to 200 Surya Namaskar in a stretch. Watch here:

Keerthy began her 2022 with yoga. On 31 December, she shared a post-yoga selfie flaunting her natural skin after nailing 108 Surya namaskar.

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh was last seen in Nagesh Kukunoor’s romantic comedy Good Luck Sakhi. The movie revolves around the life of a girl named Sakhi played by Keerthy Suresh, who is considered bad luck.

The actress will next star alongside Mahesh Babu in Parasuram’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film will release in theatres on 1 April 2022.

