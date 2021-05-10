Monday Motivation: Mohanlal lifting weights and battling ropes at 60 will inspire you to be fit and healthy

To unversed, Mohanlal is also part of the Territorial Army Battalion. His body transformation from time to time will always leave you stunned.

Malayalam superstar and National Award-winning actor Mohanlal has always managed to leave us speechless with his fitness game. The actor makes sure to take some time out of his busy life to stay fit and healthy. Even at 60, he can workout like a boss and effortlessly. The Drishyam 2 actor is active on social media and keeps sharing videos from his workout sessions. From lifting weights, battling ropes to bench press, Mohanlal inspires millions of his fans through his workout routine.

Recently, she shared a 4-minute-long video that showed a glimpse of him trying a different kind of workouts. He captioned the post: "Exercise keeps both the body and the mind healthy." His passion for fitness and eating right will inspire you to live fit and healthy. To unversed, Mohanlal is also part of the Territorial Army Battalion. His body transformation from time to time will always leave you stunned.

On the work front, last seen in Drishyam 2, Mohanlal has kickstarted working on his upcoming directorial project, Barroz - Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. Story set in Portugal, the film is being shot in 3D.

He is also looking forward to the release of his films Aaraattu with director B. Unnikrishnan and Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, which is directed by Priyadarshan.

Credits :Instagram

