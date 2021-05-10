  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Monday Motivation: Mohanlal lifting weights and battling ropes at 60 will inspire you to be fit and healthy

To unversed, Mohanlal is also part of the Territorial Army Battalion. His body transformation from time to time will always leave you stunned.
4432 reads Mumbai
Mohanlal Monday motivation Monday Motivation: Mohanlal lifting weights and battling ropes at 60 will inspire you to be fit and healthy
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Malayalam superstar and National Award-winning actor Mohanlal has always managed to leave us speechless with his fitness game. The actor makes sure to take some time out of his busy life to stay fit and healthy. Even at 60, he can workout like a boss and effortlessly. The Drishyam 2 actor is active on social media and keeps sharing videos from his workout sessions. From lifting weights, battling ropes to bench press, Mohanlal inspires millions of his fans through his workout routine. 

Recently, she shared a 4-minute-long video that showed a glimpse of him trying a different kind of workouts. He captioned the post: "Exercise keeps both the body and the mind healthy." His passion for fitness and eating right will inspire you to live fit and healthy. To unversed, Mohanlal is also part of the Territorial Army Battalion. His body transformation from time to time will always leave you stunned. 

Take a look at his workout videos:
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

On the work front, last seen in Drishyam 2, Mohanlal has kickstarted working on his upcoming directorial project, Barroz - Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. Story set in Portugal, the film is being shot in 3D. 

He is also looking forward to the release of his films Aaraattu with director B. Unnikrishnan and Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, which is directed by Priyadarshan.  

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
Malayalam actor Sharan passes away at 49; Mohanlal offers condolences
Monday Motivation: Samantha Akkineni's fun workout video is must try lockdown exercise to keep yourself fit
Kerala Election Results: Dulquer Salmaan, Mohanlal, Prithviraj congratulate Pinarayi Vijayan for the victory
K V Anand Demise: Mohanlal says 'gone from our sight, but never from hearts'; Prithviraj is heartbroken
Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Sandhya Manoj gets evicted from Mohanlal hosted show
Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Mohanlal slams Kidilam; Manikuttan accidentally reveals his remuneration for the show?