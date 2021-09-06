Monday Motivation: Mohanlal sets fitness goals as he shows off biceps post workout with Kalyani Priyadarshan

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has always sent a message to his fans to develop the healthy habit of exercising. From doing planks, rope pulling, weight-lifting to sit-ups and deadlifts, you name it and he has done it all. His latest post workout photo with Kalyani Priyadarshan is now setting major fitness goals.

Actor and daughter of veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan, Kalyani has shared a post workout session photo of her with Mohanlal on Instagram and it is winning hearts. Captioning it, she wrote, "His warm up alone was my entire workout." He is 61 and his fitness journey will surely inspire you.

Check it out:

On the work front, Mohanlal is looking forward to the release of his period drama, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film tells the story of Kunjali Marakkar IV, naval commander of the Samoothiri.

Even before its big-screen release in India, at the 67th National Film Awards, the film won three awards — Best Feature Film, Best Special Effects, and Best Costume.

Meanwhile, he is shooting for Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial film Bro Daddy. He also has another announced project, 12th Man with Jeethu Joseph.