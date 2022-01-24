Monday Motivation: Naga Chaitanya unleashing beast mode with heavy weights is all the inspiration you need

Naga Chaitanya is one of the most popular actors in Tollywood. The actor is known for his good looks, fit physique and bright smile. He also enjoys having a massive fan following, although he is very inactive on social media. A video of the actor undergoing massive transformation took Internet by storm and it is all the right inspiration you need this week.

The video shows Naga Chaitanya’s inspiring transformation with a toned and bulked up body. All this transformation is for his upcoming films Thank You and Laal Singh Chaddha. Pictures from the sets of the movie revealed Naga Chaitanya will be donning a gruff look in these movies, and accordingly Naga Chaitanya built his body as well.

The actor can be seen lifting heavyweights in the gym. It is very rare when a video or photo of Naga Chaitanya pops up on social media as he share anything much except his movie posters.

Check out the video below:

Thank You is a romantic drama directed by Vikram Kumar who is also the director of Naga Chaitanya’s Manam (2014). Raashi Khanna, Avika Gor and Malavika Nair are the leading ladies in this movie. Naga Chaitanya is also making his Bollywood debut with the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which is the Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed Hollywood movie Forrest Gump (1994).

Also Read: Throwback: When Naga Chaitanya opened up about his secret relationship with Samantha to father Nagarjuna