Monday Motivation: Prithviraj Sukumaran's astonishing 140kg deadlift's all the inspiration you need for gyming

Prithviraj Sukumaran is known as one of the fittest actors in the Malayalam film industry. The handsome hunk has always managed to make his fans swoon over him and his workout videos. Well, it's that time of the week when you want to drive away your Monday blues by kickstarting the day on an intense note.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's jaw-dropping 140kg deadlift's all the inspiration you need for gyming. One can see in the video, Prithviraj is flaunting his bulky biceps as he deadlifts 140 kgs in 3 repetitions. His unbelievable powerlifting skills will leave you stunned. The actor has been doing workout and setting major fitness goals but under the supervision of his fitness trainer.

Take a look at the video below:

On the work front, Prithviraj Sukumaran who made his debut directorial Lucifer is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film, Kaduvakkunnel Kuruvachan. Said to be an out-and-out action entertainer, the film is directed by Shaji Kailas. The film has music by Jakes Bejoy

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Bhramam designer: Credit should go to actor for carrying costume gracefully