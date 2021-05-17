  1. Home
Monday Motivation: Raashii Khanna shares wonderful piece written by an Irish poet that everyone needs to read

Raashii Khanna also shared a pretty photo of herself surrounded by beautiful flowers and looks like it has been clicked during her recent visit to Milan for the shooting of Naga Chaitanya co-starrer Thank You.
Monday Motivation post by Raashii Khanna Monday Motivation: Raashii Khanna shares wonderful piece written by an Irish poet that everyone needs to read
There's always a light at the end of the tunnel and South actress Raashii Khanna's latest Instagram is all about it. It is Monday and a gentle reminder for #MondayMotivation, 'This Too Shall Pass' and we will be stronger back together. Raashii Khanna took to Instagram and shared a wonderful piece written by an Irish poet, John O’Donohue in Benedictus: A Book of Blessing. The stunner also shared a pretty photo of herself surrounded by beautiful flowers. Seems, the photo has been clicked during her recent visit to Milan for the shooting of Naga Chaitanya co-starrer Thank You. 

Captioning the post as 'Light' followed by a yellow heart emoticon, Raashii posted: 

This is the time to be slow,

lie low to the wall,

until the bitter weather passes.

Try, as best as you can, not to let

the wire brush of doubt

scrape from your heart,

all sense of yourself

and your hesitant light.

If you remain generous,

time will come good;

and you will find your feet

again on fresh pastures of promise,

where the air will be kind

and blushed with beginning.”

A book of blessings.

John O’Donohue.

Samantha Akkineni and others have liked Raashii Khanna's post and are dropping smiley and heart emoticons in the comment section. 

