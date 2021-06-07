  1. Home
Monday Motivation: Radhika Pandit’s pic with kids & her special message brings a ray of hope amid tough times

Yash’s wife and former actress Radhika Pandit shared a photo with her kids and stated that it is important to stand by each other during this tough time.
13295 reads Mumbai Updated: June 7, 2021 07:13 pm
Monday Motivation: Radhika Pandit’s pic with kids & her special message brings a ray of hope amid tough times Monday Motivation: Radhika Pandit’s pic with kids & her special message brings a ray of hope amid tough times
At a time when the country is slowly witnessing a drop in the number of positive COVID 19 cases after battling the second wave of COVID 19, celebrities are trying their best to bring a smile to the faces of their fans. From their motivational posts to their helping hand to the needy, these celebrities are playing a huge part in spreading positivity. Yash’s wife Radhika Pandit has shared a photo with her kids and shared a positive note, which is a much-needed motivation to all of us.

In her post, she explained how we are all going through a tough time and how it’s important to stand by one another during this time. She wrote, “These are rough times. I am sure all of us have witnessed the pain, suffering, lost closed ones. I know we are scared, mentally frustrated, clueless of what's next. But, please tell yourself everyday, that, no matter how bad, we will hope, we will believe, we will fight, we will stand, we shall overcome this... together."

See her post here:

She further added, “PS: to all my dear well wishers n fans, sorry haven't been in touch, will post happy positive things in a hope to make u smile. Love u guys!” It is to be noted that Yash recently announced his contribution to help the members of the Kannada film industry during this time of the pandemic. Yash announced that he will be donating Rs 5,000 each to the members of Karnataka Film Fraternity which has about 3000 members.

