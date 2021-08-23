Monday Motivation: Rakul Preet Singh gives perfect fitspiration with aerial yoga

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the fittest actresses in Tollywood. Her love for exercising, clean eating and leading a healthy life is clearly evident through her social media posts. She also regularly promotes fitness through different types like yoga, pilates and gym. Rakul Preet Singh never misses a day working out and the result we see is so inspiring. This latest workout photo of Rakul, which she shared on her social media, sets major fitness goals!

Taking to her social media handle, Rakul shared a glimpse of her workout routine at Anshuka Yoga studio. The picture featured her hanging upside down from a hammock during her aerial Yoga session with utmost ease. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a pastel blue sleeveless crop top, teamed with a pair of similar coloured tights.

Well, this is not the first time, Rakul tries out different types of yoga and aerial yoga seems to be one of her many fitness routines. The actress will make sure to break your blues and give out major motivation on Monday to work out.

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh is awaiting the release of her Tamil movies Ayalaan opposite Sivakarthikeyan and Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan. The actress also has a Telugu movie with Panja Vaisshnav Tej titled Konda Polam, directed by Krish. Today the first look of Rakul was released and it has shown her in a never seen before role. She is currently filming for three Bollywood projects including Mayday alongside and Amitabh Bachchan, Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Malhotra. The actress is also filming for the movie, Attack opposite John Abraham