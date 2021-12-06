Monday Motivation: Rakul Preet Singh's toned figure in a bikini serves as the perfect inspiration

Rakul Preet Singh is a fitness freak and a beach bum and this pic is proof of that. The actress took to Instagram and shared a throwback pic in a bikini from her Maldives vacation. She can be seen flaunting her toned figure in a blue bikini. The stunner serves major body goals and the right motivation you need on Monday.

Sharing the throwback on Instagram, Rakul wrote, "The tan fades but memories last forever #waterbaby #throwback." Being a total fitness freak, the Check actress never misses a day without working out and the result we see is so inspiring.

Rakul is a fitness inspiration who never skips a day without sweating it out. From workout sessions at the gym to cycling and jogging, the actress has tried every form of fitness form. The actress is known to nail every exercise form, be it yoga or pilates, she performs everything with so much ease.

On the work front, Rakul is awaiting the release of her Tamil movies Ayalaan opposite Sivakarthikeyan and Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan. She is currently filming for three Bollywood projects including Mayday alongside Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan, Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Malhotra, Attack opposite John Abraham.