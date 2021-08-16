Monday Motivation: Rakul Preet Singh's way of taking in 'Vitamin D' with yoga at vacation is inspiring

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the fittest actresses in the film industry. Being a total fitness freak, Rakul Preet Singh never misses a day working out and the result we see is so inspiring. Her love for exercising, clean eating and leading a healthy life is clearly evident through her social media posts. Be it yoga, intense weights or pilates, Rakul is an all rounder when it comes to fitness as she performs them with so much ease.

Rakul Preet Singh doesn't leave a chance to work out even at the vacations and this photo is proof of it. While she was holidaying in the Maldives, the actress posted a picture of herself gaining some ‘Vitamin D’ by performing yoga asana at the beach. The picture looks astonishing with her perfect yoga pose, beach and sunset. Sharing the picture, Rakul wrote, “And getting my dose of vitamin D by the sea #nevermissaworkout #vacayvibes."

Vacation is no excuse for Rakul to chill as she workout every day even while holidaying. There are many moments where she posted pictures of working out from vacations. She sets major inspiration needed on Monday for anyone to not be lazy and just sweat it out.

Rakul Preet Singh is awaiting the release of her Tamil movies Ayalaan opposite Sivakarthikeyan and Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan. She is currently filming for three Bollywood projects including Mayday alongside and Amitabh Bachchan, Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Malhotra. The actress is also filming for the movie, Attack opposite John Abraham.