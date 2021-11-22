Monday Motivation: Rashmika Mandanna sweats it out hard in a midnight run & shows why to never miss exercise

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most gorgeous and popular actresses in the South film industry. She is very active on social media and always flaunted her adamant nature for fitness and a healthy lifestyle. She is very particular about fitness and never leaves a moment to hit the gym to be in perfect shape. This latest picture of Rashmika will serve all the motivation for you to kickstart for the new week.

Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram and a sweaty pic post-exercise. The actress went for a midnight run and sweat it out hard. The smile and sweat show what a great cardio it must have been. Early morning or late night, she definitely shows why one must never miss to exercise.

Clad in a beige t-shirt with a black tank tee inside and headband in her hair, she flaunted her post-workout glow as she posed for a mirror selfie. Sharing the pic, Rashmika wrote, "Love a good sweat. Anyone else psychotic enough to do a midnight run?"

On the work front, Rashmika is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut alongside actor Sidharth Malhotra in the film Mission Majnu. Apart from this, she will also team up with Amitabh Bachchan for the film Goodbye. Talking about her South projects, she will next feature in the much-anticipated Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. The action flick is helmed by Sukumar. Lastly, she also has a Telugu movie in the pipeline alongside Sharwanand namely, Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu.