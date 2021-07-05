Monday Motivation: Rashmika Mandanna's beach workout is the ultimate dedication you need to hit the gym

Rashmika Mandanna, the fitness freak, sets the Monday motivation right for everyone with this special workout video at the beach.

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most gorgeous and popular actresses in the South film industry. With just a few films, the actress made a niche for herself among the audience. Rashmika enjoys a massive fan following of millions. If you look at Rashmika’s Instagram feed, along with beautiful pictures, one can see her adamant nature for fitness and a healthy lifestyle. She is very particular about fitness and never leaves a moment to hit the gym to be in perfect shape. This latest workout video of Rashmika will serve all the motivation you need on Monday.

For today’s Monday motivation, we shall look at a video, where Rashmika worked out at the gym and set major fitness goals. In the video, one can see Rashmika sweating it out as the sun sets with dumbbells, swings and squats as per her trainer’s instructions. Sunset, beach and intense workout routine, looks like a win-win situation.

Rashmika shared her first beach workout routine on Instagram and wrote, “My first beach workout! This is actually one of the very first times I’ve worked out on the beach and lets me tell you it was exhausting but omg can get so addictive.. the sound of the waves ..the smell of the ocean .. and watching the sunset .. the sand against my feet.. it was beautiful. (sic.)” The actress also seemed to have an epiphany that she could share similar videos from everywhere she has travelled to. Well, we totally love to see more of Rashmika’s workouts at the beaches from different locations.

On the work front, Rashmika will soon be seen making her debut in Bollywood with Mission Majnu, co-starring . She had also recently resumed shooting for her second Hindi film Goodbye and will be sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. In Telugu, Rashmika will be seen in the much anticipated Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, directed by Sukumar. Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media are co-producing the film. Devi Sri Prasad is the tune-smith. Pushpa will be released in two parts in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages worldwide.

Credits :Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

