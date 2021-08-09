Monday Motivation: Samantha Akkineni shares about her 'strictest' training and diet for Shakuntalam; SEE PHOTO

Samantha Akkineni has been undergoing rigorous training for her upcoming film, Shakuntalam. The actress has been following a strict diet and training hard to play the titular role of Shakuntala in the upcoming mythological drama film. This morning, Sam shared a mirror selfie post her workout and shared about her'strictest' training for the film.

"Last week of Shakuntalam...yes made it to the end. This is the strictest I have ever been with my training and diet and it is going to be worth it," she captioned the photo. From jaw-dropping parkour jump to weight-lifting, Samantha Akkineni has tried all forms of excercises. She has always pushed herself beyond to get into the skin of her character. The leggy lass has got the fitness level like no other. Samantha Akkineni has also tried 48 days of Isha Kriya and aerial yoga. Her dedication towards fitness is sure to leave you inspired.

Check out her latest photo below:

Samantha Akkineni is going great guns in her professional space with back to back hits. After her phenomenal Hindi web debut The Family Man 2, Sam has geared up for Shakuntalam. The film has Dev Mohan as Dushyanta and Allu Arjun's daughter Arha as Prince Bharata.

She also has Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

