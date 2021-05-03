Monday Motivation: Samantha Akkineni's fun workout video is must try lockdown excercise to keep yourself fit

Self-care physically, mentally and emotionally is very important and we are trying our level best to keep you all motivated. Take a look at Samantha Akkineni's throwback fun workout session below.

Maintaining physical and mental health in this grim situation is quite a task. Being lazy and feeling low is the new normal amidst pandemic but don't worry, we have got your back. While people are finding ways to stay motivated, we decided to look at a throwback fun workout video of Samantha Akkineni that one can try at any hour of the day. Samantha Akkineni had shared this workout video and called it a plant-based transformation. Sharing the same on Instagram, she also penned a positive note that is a perfect 'Monday Motivation' read.

Sam wrote, "May all beings everywhere be happy and free ,and may the thoughts ,words , and actions of my own life contribute in some way to that happiness and to that freedom for all. #day2ofplantbasedtransformation with @krishna__vikas. Breaking the myth that one cannot enhance their performance, build lean muscle etc on a plant-based diet...Let’s do this." Well, Self-care physically, mentally and emotionally is very important and we are trying our level best to keep you all motivated. Take a look at Samantha Akkineni's throwback fun workout session below.

Samantha had once also posted a video of herself trying the animal flow exercise. Known as one of the fittest actresses down South, Samantha's Instagram account is a go-to page for all fashion, fitness motivation.

Sharing her fitness mantra, Samantha in a video with Upasana Konidela had revealed, "Workout makes me happy. I don’t do it anymore to see physical changes as it releases all my happy hormones every time I hit the gym. I actually get sad when I don’t work out."

