Monday Motivation: Samantha has an epic fail moment in gym as she tries a new workout with a ball

Samantha is one of the fittest actor in South film industry. The actress never leaves a day without working out and often shares videos to her fans through social media handles. Although the actress always sets major fitness inspo, today, she gave a glimpse of her epic fail moment in the gym and we can't stop laughing. She tried her hands on a new exercise and it was an epic fail.

Samantha took to her Instagram story and shared a video, where she is seen trying out a new exercise with a ball as per the instruction given by her trainer Junaid Shaikh. The actress certainly has touch the ball with her hands tied in her back but she ends up kissing it. Well, with this video, we definitely got an idea Samantha does struggle in the gym just like us. The video is perfect Monday motivation as it's funny and also shows always keep trying till you succeed.

Sharing her epic fail moment from gym, Samantha captioned the video, "Felt a connection with this ball...just had to kiss it.. maybe I'll give him a name. @junaid.shaikh be like.. okaaayyyy i am certain I didn't ask you to kiss the ball."

Meanwhile, Samantha is the most busiest actress, who has been living a suitcase life with many projects lined up. The actress recently wrapped up the first schedule of her upcoming film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda in Kashmir. Directed by Shiva Nirvana.

She next has a thriller drama titled Yaashoda, directed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan. The actress is also waiting for the release of the upcoming mythological film Shaakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar. The South diva will mark her Bollywood debut with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's film Citadel with Varun Dhawan and the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love with John Philip.

