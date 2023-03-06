Monday Motivation: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares an inspiring message about life and proves she's here to fight

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most popular, and is loved for her on-screen and off-screen personalities. Of late, the actress proved she is the strongest and bravest. So, who better to take motivation to start Monday right? Yes, the actress shared an inspiring message about 'life not so easy' and it's all the motivation you need to start a new week full of energy and positivity.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram story and shared a scenic pic from Nainital with an inspiring message. She wrote, "No one said it was going to be easy. Certainly not @RajDk. But would I have it any other #Citadel."

Take a look at Samantha Ruth Prabhu's inspiring message from Citadel sets here:

About Citadel

The actress is currently shooting for an Indian adaptation of Citadel, directed by Raj & DK. She is challenging herself completely for the role in this movie by performing intense action sequences. Samantha is reportedly training under action director Yanick Ben for the action part and is said to show her like never before. Last month, on February 20, she shared a glimpse of training for high-octane action sequences with stunt performer and action director Yannick Ben. Later, a few days ago, she shared a pic of her wounded hands after performing an action shot in the film.

Citadel is the Indian adaptation of the International series which is originally created by the director duo, Russo Brothers, and also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role.



Upcoming films

Samantha is looking forward to the release of her much-awaited mythological film, Shaakuntalam. The film was earlier expected to release on February 17 but is now postponed to April 14. The film also stars actors Dev Mohan, Mohan Babu, Allu Arjun's daughter Arha and Prakash Raj.

She is also part of the Telugu romantic film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. The shoot is expected to resume soon as the actress might join the sets next week. The shoot got halted after the first schedule in December due to Samantha's health condition. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. An official release date of the film is yet to be announced.





Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia on Samantha receiving insensitive comments after being diagnosed with Myositis