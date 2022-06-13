Monday Motivation: Samantha says 'Rise & Shine' as she begins morning workout by flaunting bicep in latest pic

It's Monday and who better to get motivated than Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is a fitness freak and doesn't miss a single day from working out. The actress begins her morning on a high note by sweating it out in the gym and flaunting her toned body. She gave a sneak peek into her rise and shine Monday morning with the latest workout pic.

Samantha took to her Instagram story and shared a pic of her morning workout session. Clad in black athleisure, the actress is seen flaunting her bicep with a dumbbell in hand. Samantha loves to push her limits, whether it is on the personal or professional front. The fitness junky has once again inspired her fans with a pic of her latest workout session.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha has a bucket full of films lined up. She is currently waiting for the release of her upcoming mythological film Shaakuntalam, which is in the post-production stage. Directed by Gunasekhar, the film stars Dev Mohan as the lead actor and also marks the debut of Allu Arjun's daughter Arha in Tollywood. She recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming romantic Telugu film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda, directed by Shiva Nirvana. The actress also has another pan Indian film titled Yashoda.

The South diva will mark her Bollywood debut with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's film Citadel with Varun Dhawan and the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love with John Philip. According to our sources she will be making her debut on the popular show Koffee with Karan 7 and has wrapped up shooting for the episode.

