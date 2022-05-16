Monday Motivation: Samantha shares a fun workout video with pet dogs & reveals secret of staying happy; VIDEO

Samantha is a fitness freak and preaches for a healthy lifestyle. She is quite vocal about inspiring fans with her workout pictures and videos by sharing them on social media platforms. Now, yet again, the actress caught the limelight with her latest video, which is all things cute and also shows working out on Mondays can be fun too.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Samantha shared a reel video of her workout session with the voiceover that says the secret to staying happy is getting a dog. And well, Samantha has two dogs, Hash and Saasha. While the actress tried to workout in the gym, she was interrupted by her two furry friends. As the pet pooches tried their best to stop her from jumping from one side to another, she is seen having fun in fooling them.

Watch the video here:

Samantha also lifts weights and constantly pushes her boundaries at the gym, which is pure inspiration. The actress recently shared a video of lifting heavyweights of 45kgs.

The stunner is currently shooting for her next with Vijay Deverakonda in Kashmir. Today, the makers unveiled the title along with a first look poster, which is going viral on social media. The film is titled Kushi and shows Vijay and Samantha tied in the knot with the caption the 'most complicated knot ever.' The first poster looks interesting with the backdrop of Kashmir and fans can't wait for more updates.

Meanwhile, Samantha also has Gunasekhar's mythological Shaakuntalam, Yashoda, Bollywood film Citadel, and Hollywood film Arrangements of Love in the pipeline.