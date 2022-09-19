Throwback: When Samantha showed fans 'there is no gain without pain' with an intense workout VIDEO

It is no secret that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a fitness junkie and workout is an integral part of her routine. Today, let us revisit a clip of one of her intense workout sessions. Back in 2018, the Yashoda actress took to her Instagram account and dropped a motivating video where she is exercising with dumbbells. Her post comprised the following words, "Life is tough, but so am I. The struggle you are in today is developing the strength you need tomorrow."

Meanwhile, Samantha is on a social media detox at the moment. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned from a source, "There's too much happening around and Sam is a person who wants to invest all energy on herself and nothing else. She is on social media detox and is prepping up for her role in Russo Brothers' Citadel. She is training in martial arts as a part of her prep."