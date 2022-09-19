Throwback: When Samantha showed fans 'there is no gain without pain' with an intense workout VIDEO
Check out his old clip of Samantha Ruth Prabhu sweating it out in the gym during a rigorous workout session.
It is no secret that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a fitness junkie and workout is an integral part of her routine. Today, let us revisit a clip of one of her intense workout sessions. Back in 2018, the Yashoda actress took to her Instagram account and dropped a motivating video where she is exercising with dumbbells. Her post comprised the following words, "Life is tough, but so am I. The struggle you are in today is developing the strength you need tomorrow."
Meanwhile, Samantha is on a social media detox at the moment. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned from a source, "There's too much happening around and Sam is a person who wants to invest all energy on herself and nothing else. She is on social media detox and is prepping up for her role in Russo Brothers' Citadel. She is training in martial arts as a part of her prep."
On the work front, Samantha will play the lead in the forthcoming new-age thriller, Yashoda. Made under the direction of filmmaker duo Hari and Harish, the venture will see Unni Mukundan as Gautham, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as Madhubala, along with Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma and Sampath Raj in significant roles. Produced by Sridevi Movies, the project has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil.
She will also lead the mythological drama Shaakuntalam. Based on Kalidasa's famous story Shakuntala, the film will feature Samantha as Princess Shakuntala and Dev Mohan as King Dushyanta, in addition to Mohan Babu, Gautami Tadimalla, Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagalla in crucial roles, along with others.
