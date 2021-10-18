Monday Motivation: Samantha's early morning heavy lifting will wipe away all your blues; VIDEO

Samantha is one such actress, who is known to ace anything and anywhere, be it at gym lifting weights or slaying the outfits like diva. Samantha's latest intense workout video will give you much-needed motivation to hit the gym on Monday morning. The actress shared a video and gave a glimpse into her morning intense workout session, which we are totally taking cues.

Samantha took to Instagram and shared a video of lifting heavy dumbbells of 30kiols as she does squats holding it in hands. The actress also mentioned that how she is doing it only because she is scared of her fitness instructor or else wouldn't never lift such heavy weights, which are size of her entire body. Although, we totally feel Samantha, she is setting real fitness goals.

From aerial yoga, gymnastics to meditation, parkour, and weightlifting, you name it and Samantha has tried them all. Samantha believes in eating right and gymming, no matter what time of the day it is. From time to time, the actress also flaunts her toned body and this video is neither an exception to it. Rise and shine is what Samantha preaches and this latest workout video is proof of it.

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal's birthday note for 'sister' Nisha on birthday is pure sibling goals; Check out adorable PICS

On the work front, Samantha has wrapped up shooting for mythological film Shaakuntalam with Dev Mohan, directed by Gunasekhar and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. On Dussehra, she announced two new bilingual films- one with director duo Harish and Hari Shankar and another with Shantaruban Gnanasekharan.