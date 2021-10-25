Monday Motivation: Samantha's happy morning selfie proves that no turmoil in life can stop her

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back home from her short trip to Rishikesh. The actress shared a happy selfie this morning and she is glowing as ever. Sharing a photo of herself looking pretty in a polka dot dress, she wrote, "Hello glow..I've missed you."

Sam's latest photo proves that no turmoil in life can stop her. The actress is known for posting motivational and powerful quotes on her Instagram stories. The actress has kickstarted Monday on a positive note clearly and we are looking forward to know what's ahead in store this week. While she gets back to work, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is taking her personal space to cope with the recent tumult in her life. She is spending enough time with her close friends and family.

Check out her selfie below:

Sam and Naga Chaitanya recently released a statement about mutually parting ways. The couple who was married for 4 years, in a statement, said, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was very core of our relationship, which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."