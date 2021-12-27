Monday Motivation: Tovino Thomas' flying push-ups to Akhil Akkineni's bulky biceps; These boys are killin' it

Most Eligible Bachelor actor Akhil Akkineni has managed to take social media by storm yet again with his post workout photo. Nagarjuna's son and actor Akhil has shared a photo of him flaunting his bulky biceps and we are stunned by his massive transformation. "There is a storm coming. I can feel it #2022," Akhil captioned the photo on Instagram.

Akhil will be seen next in Agent and he is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character. His body transfomation for the upcoming film is going to be the major highlight. Rana Daggubati also dropped fire emoticons in the comment section of Akhil's latest post.

Take a look:

Also Read: Man Crush Monday: Tovino Thomas is a dapper heartthrob & these latest PICS in white prove that

On the other hand, Tovino Thomas, who is basking in the success of Minnal Murali, has shared a video from his intense workout session and it is breathtaking. One can see, Tovino is effortlessly killing the flying push-up workout and we are totally amazed by it.

Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote, "Flying lessons 101. Murali learning some new moves for next mission !." He is giving that perfect superhero vibe we witnessed in Minnal Murali.

Check out the video below: