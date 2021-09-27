Monday Motivation: Tovino Thomas' intense workout video and dedication will blow your mind

Tovino Thomas is pushing boundaries and has yet again taken his fitness goals a notch higher. Tovino recently shared a video of him doing rigorous physical exercise and we are totally stunned by his dedication. Well, if this workout video will not help you to achieve your fitness goals then we don't know what will. And of course, once you've settled into the grind, there is no looking back!

Fans took to the comments section and are marvelled at how he is so dedicated and leaves no stone unturned to stay fit and healthy. Be it sharing drool-worthy holiday photos or flaunting his love for fitness, Tovino Thomas has always managed to grab attention over his social media posts.

Check out his recent workout video below:

Monday Motivation: Tovino Thomas takes his workout goals a notch higher with an intense workout session #MondayMotivation #TovinoThomas pic.twitter.com/udu4APBxiq — Pinkvilla South (@PinkvillaSouth) September 27, 2021

On the professional front, the handsome hunk is looking forward to the grand release of his sci-fi movie titled Minnal Murali. The film is directed by Basil Joseph and is releasing directly on Netflix. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement on the film's release date.

He is also doing a film with Keerthy Suresh titled, Vaashi. The shooting of the film is yet to go on floors.

Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas recently received a golden visa by United Arab Emirates Government.