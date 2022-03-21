Monday Motivation: Tovino Thomas shows how to stay fit & workout in style; WATCH

Tovino Thomas is one of the most talented actors in the Malayalam film industry. After back-to-back success streaks\ with Minnal Murali and Naradaan, the actor is here today to serve you motivation with his workout, which is inspiring yet fun. From flying push up to somersault jumps, the actor's workout is all about keeping it in style and leaving everyone awestruck.

For Monday, Tovino served us a life mantra through a snippet of his workout routine. In the video, shared on his Instagram profile, Tovino can be seen lying on a yoga mat with nailing somersault to perfection. In one swift motion, he can be seen jumping up on the ground and walking away with a whole lot of swag.

Along with some fitness goals, he also served some motivation on how to make life easy when it gives a hard time with his caption. The actor captioned his fitness video, And that’s how you bounce back when life puts you down !#nevergiveup#keepdreaming#hustle#workhard."

CLICK HERE TO WATCH TOVINO THOMAS WORKOUT VIDEO HERE

Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas spoke to Pinkvilla exclusively about the sequel of his much-appreciated superhero project Minnal Murali. Talking about the subject, the actor said, “We are yet to finalise the script and only if we land on a solid script, we can make some official announcement about the film."

For his next, Tovino Thomas is teaming up with Aashiq Abu for a film Neelavelicham based on Vaikom Mohammed Basheer’s classic novel of the same name. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kunchacko Boban were initially the lead actors for the film but due to pandemic and date issues, they have opted out. Tovino Thomas and Asif Ali have replaced them in the film.

