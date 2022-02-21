Monday Motivation: Vaisshnav Tej works out with uncle Naga Babu in gym as they 'chase fit body'; VIDEO
Naga Babu took to his Instagram and shared a video to introduce his new gym partner Panja Vaisshnav Tej. The duo can be seen flaunting their biceps as they lift dumbbells in the gym. We think they definitely serve the perfect Monday motivation one needs today. The video gives out family and fitness goals, a total win-win.
Sharing the video on Instagram, Naga Babu wrote, Found A "New" GymMate in my "Nephew" @panja_vaishnav_tej.The chase for the perfect body is on with the Perfect Gym Buddy#GymBuds. The Mama & Nephew Mania." Sai Dharam Tej reacted with heart emoticon, whereas Niharika wrote 'Love it' in the comments section.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Panja Vaisshnav Tej is teaming up with Ketika Sharma for a romantic film titled Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga. The makers recently announced that the film will release in theatres on May 27, clashing at the box office with Adivi Sesh's biographical movie Major.
