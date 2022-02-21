Monday Motivation: Vaisshnav Tej works out with uncle Naga Babu in gym as they 'chase fit body'; VIDEO

It is well-known fact that the Mega clan is close to each other. From the eldest Chiranjeevi to the youngest Akira Nanda, everyone shares a very lovable bond in their family. Every now and then, during family get-togethers and festivals, the mega tribe always treats us with epic pics, now we have got a video, the coolest one right from the gym by Vaisshnav Tej and Naga Babu. The nephew and uncle duo became gym partners and sweat it out in their chase for a perfectly fit body.

Naga Babu took to his Instagram and shared a video to introduce his new gym partner Panja Vaisshnav Tej. The duo can be seen flaunting their biceps as they lift dumbbells in the gym. We think they definitely serve the perfect Monday motivation one needs today. The video gives out family and fitness goals, a total win-win.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Naga Babu wrote, Found A "New" GymMate in my "Nephew" @panja_vaishnav_tej.The chase for the perfect body is on with the Perfect Gym Buddy#GymBuds. The Mama & Nephew Mania." Sai Dharam Tej reacted with heart emoticon, whereas Niharika wrote 'Love it' in the comments section.