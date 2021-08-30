Monday Motivation: When Anushka Shetty shared a PIC from Nishabdham to pen a message about mental health

Anushka Shetty is one of the popular actresses and is often considered the ‘Lady Superstar’ of Tollywood. The South beauty is one such actress who can carry the entire film on her shoulders and extract massive footfalls into the theatre without depending on a bankable male lead. Despite having a massive fan following, Anushka Shetty isn’t an active social media user. She only uses her social media handles on special occasions such as festivals and film promotions and often keeps her personal posts very limited. However, during the coronavirus pandemic, the actress regularly posted motivational messages for people suffering from physical and mental health.

Anushka Shetty shared her thoughts about mental health and how kindness is the need of the hour. The actress shared a picture of herself from the Nishabdham movie and wrote, “Change happens slowly, let’s learn more. Every single one of us out there can only handle a situation only the way we know how to .. no one is ever perfect …..there is no right way, no wrong, we are not born with a road map, to get through life …no one has ever, Each one of us big or small are vulnerable in our own ways.”

Asking everyone not to focus on negative things, the Baahubali star added, “Let us focus on what can be done in the moment and not drain energy in anything negative.. we together truly can bring forward our strengths of being human and get through this with grace.. loads of love and prayers.”

Meanwhile, after Nishabdham alongside R Madhavan, Anushka Shetty is yet to sign a new film. The actress is reportedly in talks for a few projects and is expected to make an announcement soon.