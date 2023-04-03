Monday Motivation: When Pooja Hegde showed workouts can be fun and composed with slow burn exercises; VIDEO

Pooja Hegde is one of the fittest actresses in the South. She never leaves a day behind to work out and also maintains a healthy diet. From pilates, and yoga to workout, she does it all like a pro. So who better than her for Monday Motivation right? Here's a unique workout session of Pooja Hegde if you want to start off your Monday not so heavy. She shows how to slow-burn exercises in the workout video.

Pooja Hegde shows how to do slow burn exercises to concentrate on her entire body by practicing lunges, one-leg balancing exercises and lifts. This helps the muscles to strengthen and also makes the routine not overburdened. Keeping her fitness game strong, the actress posted a clip where she can be seen doing a workout session with her trainer. The video was accompanied by the caption, “Slow and controlled movements. Try that next time #fitwithanappetite #slowmotion @samir.purohit”.

The actress chose a bright red sports bra, high-waisted training tights, and matching trainers for the session. She shows workouts can be fun and composed too with her slow-paced exercise and it will definitely motivate you to hit the gym.

Watch Pooja Hegde's workout video for Monday Motivation here:

Professional front

Pooja Hegde is currently waiting for the release of the Hindi film Kis Ka Bhai Kis Ka Jaan with Salman Khan. This film is directed by Farhad Samji. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

Recently, a new single titled Bathukamma from the Hindi film has been released and received a massive response. The song is based on the festival celebrated by the women of Telangana. The 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' fame actress posted the official video song with the caption, “It is celebrated with a lot of devotion by women in Telangana. I am honoured to be a part of the 'Bathukamma' festival through this song, a tribute to Telangana's beautiful flower festival, from our team #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan," on her social media channels.

In the South, Pooja Hegde is working with superstar Mahesh Babu on his 28th project, tentatively titled SSMB28. Helmed by director Trivikram Srinivas, music is composed by S Thaman.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu teaches how to multitask as the actress meditates inside the car with a face mask on