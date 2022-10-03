Monday Motivation: When Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon showed workouts can be fun too; WATCH
If there is anything that's common between Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon, then it's definitely their love for fitness.
Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon are one of the most popular actors in South and Bollywood. Apart from looks and acting, if there is anything that's common between these two beauties, then it's definitely their love for fitness. Both are fitness freaks and never miss a day to hit the gym and sweat it. So we thought who better than them to give Monday Motivation.
Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon have often showed workouts can be fun too. The two actresses share the same gym and fitness trainer, Karan Sawhney. And they showed that workouts can be fun too. Chill and hustle is the motto and we definitely approve of it.
Sharing the video, Karan wrote: “This is what happens when I give Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna some time off.” He can also be heard as saying, “they needed to take some time off and they are only resting and not working out. I need to be stricter.” Kriti and Rashmika reshared the post on their respective Insta stories. Rashmika wrote: "Kriti and I are discussing world problems...Don't disturb."
Recently, Rashmika Mandanna posted an inspiring video on her Instagram handle. In the video, she can be seen burning calories on a treadmill. Her post was captioned, "More like running away from all the negative be like." The actress opted for a black T-shirt and shorts for her time at the gym.
Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for the grand release of her debut Hindi film Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan.
Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, is all over the internet with Adipurush alongside Prabhas. Adipurush, starring Prabhas as Lord Ram and Kriti as Sita, had a grand teaser launch on Sunday on the banks of Sarayu in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.
