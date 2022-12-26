Monday Motivation: When Samantha Ruth Prabhu broke myth about plant-based diet
Let us look back in time and check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu's post on her unique transformation journey with plant-based diet.
All Samantha Ruth Prabhu fans know that the actress is a fitness junkie. The Yashoda star hardly ever misses her day at the gym and often shares glimpses of her intense workouts on her Instagram. Back in November 2020, she took to the photo-sharing app and shared her unique transformation journey with the plant-based diet.
Dropping a video of her exercise regime, she wrote, "May all beings everywhere be happy and free, and may the thoughts, words, and actions of my own life contribute in some way to that happiness and to that freedom for all. #day2ofplantbasedtransformation with @krishna__vikas...Breaking the myth that one cannot enhance their performance, build lean muscle etc on a plant-based diet...
Let’s do this."
Check out the post below:
Samantha gets a personalised gift from director Rahul Ravindran
Meanwhile, Samantha recently received a personalized gift from her Moscowin Kaveri director, Rahul Ravindran. The filmmaker gifted her a plaque with a powerful message for the diva, "Woman of Steel...The tunnel is dark and there's no end in sight. It was promised, but there's no sign of the light. Your feet are heavy, but you drag them with all your might. You soldier on while dousing your doubts and fright. You're made of steel and this conquest is your birthright. You keep walking and soon the sun will shine bright. You will not be denied and these delays are alright because quitters don't, only fighters like you win the fight...Because what doesn't defeat you...makes you stronger than ever...And stronger forever."
Samantha's upcoming projects
On the professional front, after Yashoda, Samantha will next lead the mythological drama Shaakuntalam. Directed by filmmaker Gunasekhar, the actress will essay the role of princess Shakuntala with Dev Mohan as King Dushyanta, and Allu Arha as Prince Bharat. In addition to this, the film's cast will also include Aditi Balan as Anasuya, Ananya Nagalla as Priyamvada, Gautami as Gautamil, Malhotra Shivam as Mahipala, Kabir Duhan Singh as King Asura, Madhoo as Menaka, Jisshu Sengupta, Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, and Varshini Sounderajan.
