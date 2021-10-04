Monday Motivation: When Samantha said 'Life is tough & so am I' as she shared an intense workout video

Squats, yoga to Romanian deadlift and trapeze yoga, Samantha has tried almost all forms of exercise. The actress has always proved her passion for fitness through her workout videos on Instagram. In the past, she has done a range of exercises with weights and this throwback workout video is all you need for a right 'Monday Motivation' to hit the gym.

One can see, Sam is enjoying an intense workout at the gym. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Life is tough & so am I". Sharing her thoughts about being a strong woman, Sam captioned, "The struggle you are in today is developing the strength you need tomorrow." The Oh Baby actress has always left us stunned with her truly inspirational workout videos.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu leaves no stone unturned when it comes to fitness and eating healthy. She is very particular about her diet and fitness routine.

Check out the video:

Earlier, Sam had penned a long note about a plant-based diet and took fitness level a notch up. Samantha had said, "May all beings everywhere be happy and free ,and may the thoughts ,words , and actions of my own life contribute in some way to that happiness and to that freedom for all. Breaking the myth that one cannot enhance their performance, build lean muscle etc on a plant based diet...Let’s do this ."

Take a look:

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya announce separation: Give us privacy to move on