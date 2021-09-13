Monday Motivation: When Tamaanaah Bhatia shared post COVID workout VIDEO & gave major fitspiration goals

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the fittest actresses in the film industry. Last year, around August, the actress had tested positive for COVID-19 and went through a lot, both emotionally and physically. Due to the virus, she had put on a lot of weight and tried very hard to get back in the best shape possible. After a month or so, when she recovered from the virus, Tamannaah shared a video of her post-COVID body and it is all things inspiring.

Tamannaah Bhatia took to Instagram and shared a video of lifting weights in the gym to lose weight and get back into shape. Sharing the video on social media, she also wrote, “You don’t have to be extreme, just be consistent. 2 months of consistent, supervised workout routines with @devimeena and @kirandembla, and I’m back to my pre-covid body! In your face Covid-19.”

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Tamannaah said the aftermath of recovering from Coronavirus was not pleasant either as she has faced body shaming. “How insensitive can people around us be? I was on heavy medication throughout the process which made me look heavy. There are many who called me fat when I posted a picture. It showed me how some can’t see through what the person has gone through and instead, just look for flaws," the Seetimaarr actress said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah scored a massive blockbuster with the recently released film Seetimaarr, co-starring Gopichand and Digangana Suryavanshi in the lead roles. She will also feature alongside Satya Dev in the film titled Guruthunda Seethakalam. The actress will also be seen in the Telugu remake of the Bollywood movie, Queen, which is titled That is Mahalakshmi, directed by Prashanth Varma.