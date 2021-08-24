Money Heist: Rana Daggubati is ready for the nail biting season 5 as he gives desi twist to Bella Ciao; WATCH

Money Heist Season 5, Vol. 1 is currently one of the much-anticipated series on Netflix. The viewers are going restless and cannot wait to know what's next in store for them. Money Heist season 5 is set to release in 10 days and ahead of it, the hype for the two-part series finale among the celebs is going crazy. Celebs like Rana Daggubati, Anil Kapoor, Radhika Apte and Shruti Haasan are a part of the promotions but for the Hindi, Telugu and Tamil version.

Rana Daggubati gives Bella Ciao a desi twist and we are totally impressed with his look. Sharing it on Instagram, Rana wrote, "Where's the nail biting & sweating profusely emoji when you need it??" The music video released by Netflix India sees Shruti Haasan sporting Nairobi's look with a flower in her mouth.

Check out Rana's version below:

The fifth season of the blockbuster show brings back the key characters of, The Professor played by Alvaro Morte along with Nimri as Sierra, Ursula Corbero as Tokyo, Itziar Ituno as Lisbon, Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Belen Cuesta as Manila, Enrique Arce as Arturo and Darko Peric as Helsinki.

