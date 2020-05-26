Money Heist's Nairobi aka Alba Flores speaking Telugu in this clip from a film will leave you astonished

Money Heist (La Casa De Papel) remains one of the most popular shows on the OTT platform and while the fans have not yet moved on from Nairobi's demise, a video of her speaking in Telugu is winning the hearts.

Spanish actor Alba Flores won millions of hearts with her role as Nairobi in the popular Netflix show, Money Heist. Money Heist (La Casa De Papel) remains one of the most popular shows on the OTT platform and while the fans have not yet moved on from Nairobi's demise, a video of her speaking in Telugu is winning the hearts. Yes, all you proud South Indian fans, Flores played the character of Shamira and spoke fluent Telugu in the 2013's Spanish movie Vicente Ferrer. The video of the same has surfaced on social media and fans just can't keep calm. Nairobi aka Alba Flores speaking Telugu in this clip from a film will leave you astonished.

She played the role of a Dalit woman hailing from Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh. One can see in the video, Alba Flores, dressed in a saree like an Indian woman, speaking to a lot of ladies in Telugu. Is there anything that this woman can't do? With this video, Alba Flores has made us fall in love with her even more though she speaking Telugu and in Indian look, sounds weird, to be honest. The Indian audience is going gaga over it. Check out the video below and share your thoughts on the same in the comment section below.

Vicente Ferrer is a biographical film on Vicente Ferrer Moncho, a philanthropist. Ferrer was born in 1920 in Barcelona and came to India, Anantapur, in 1952.

Meanwhile, Money Heist's fourth season ended on a cliffhanger where the professor is finally caught and fans are already looking forward to season 5. The pre-production for the next season has begun.

