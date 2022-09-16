Monsoon Raaga Movie Review: A heart-warming tale of love and lives; Worth the watch

Headline: A heart-warming tale of love and lives; watch this remake if you haven’t watched the original

Rating: 3/5

Starring Dhananjay and Rachitha Ram in lead roles, Kannada movie Monsoon Raaga is a calm and breezy romantic film that will entertain the audience in every possible way. Here’s our review.

Monsoon Raaga is not one story but has four different stories to tell. Each relationship has different challenges and is affected by social, caste, religious, and economic differences. There is a schoolboy called Sundaram who a crush on his classmate called Suchithra. Then comes Joseph a small-time rowdy who is madly in love with a Brahmin girl called Ragasudha. There’s a liquor shop employee called Katte and he falls for a regular customer just by looking at her eyes. Then comes the last story which is of attender Raju and his budding relationship with an officer called Haasini, a widow with a 20-year-old daughter.

Monsoon Raaga, right from the day of its announcement, was a lot popular among the movie buffs and audience of the Kannada film industry. The teaser itself won the hearts of many and increased expectations too.

The film has bright visuals, amazing performances from the actors, and soothing music that will give you a beautiful feeling while watching the film. The beautiful couple Dhananjaya and Rachitha Ram are the two beautiful souls in the center of the film. The film features Achyuth Kumar and Suhasini Manirathnam as well as playing key roles.

This film is the Kannada remake of the Telugu film C/o Kancherapalem. It is directed by S Ravindranath. Not many know that this film is a remake. It remained a secret for various reasons.

This remake doesn’t really live up to the expectations if you have already watched the original. Though the stories are great, the performances are amazing, the narration is poor and so is the screenplay. There is a lot of confusion in the way of telling all four stories. Because at the end of the film, it is not one, but all four stories coming together as one. But yes, this is not an anthology. Monsoon Raga is different.

Care of Kancherapalem has actors who are not actors at all. So you see the original characters and believe that they are the actual people there which is a plus point to the film. Whereas in the remake, they brought stars on board and you see them only, not the characters. So this is the major drawback of the film as the audiences take time to connect with the story and that is disappointing.

This is a film that has rich production values and great camera work. Cinematographer SK Rao has shown some great visuals to us. Credits for the beauty of the film go to him. Composer Anoop Seelin’s score is the biggest asset of the film and lingers long after you exit the movie hall.

Monsoon Raaga is a feel-good drama. It is not up to the mark if compared to the original. So if you haven’t watched the original version, then watch this one. Otherwise, it would be difficult to connect to the characters.