Monster: Mohanlal and Vysakh’s film banned in the GCC circuit? Here’s what we know

Mohanlal is finally reuniting with hitmaker Vysakh after a long gap of six years, for the much-awaited project Monster . The movie marks the actor-director duo’s second onscreen collaboration, after the 2016-released blockbuster Pulimurugan. Mohanlal and Vysakh, who were earlier planning to team up again for a sequel to Pulimurugan, put the project on the back burner and teamed up for Monster this year. The movie, which is touted to be an action thriller, is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on October 21, Friday.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Mohanlal Monster will not release in the GCC circuit, which is unarguably one of the biggest markets of Malayalam cinema. The recent updates suggest that the Vysakh directorial is banned by the GCC censor board, owing to the LGBTQ+ content in the film. The reports came out as a great shock for both the Mohanlal fans and cine-goers, who were expecting the film to set major records with its Day 1 numbers at the box office.

Even though the team has applied for re-censoring, it is now almost confirmed that Monster will not hit the GCC screens this week. Some unconfirmed reports also suggest that all the advance bookings for the UAE shows of Mohanlal’s films are also getting cancelled now. But, the makers of Monster are still remaining tight-lipped about the same. An official announcement regarding the overseas release of Vysakh’s film is expected to be made very soon.

About Monster

Mohanlal is playing the central character Lucky Singh, a mysterious man with hidden motives in the film. The project is scripted by Uday Krishna, who has earlier teamed up with Mohanlal and director Vysakh, for Pulimurugan. The highly anticipated project features an extensive star cast including Lakshmi Manchu, Siddique, Lena, Honey Rose, Sudev Nair, KB Ganesh Kumar, Kottayam Ramesh, Johny Antony, and others in the supporting roles. Monster is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

ALSO READ: Mohanlal wraps up the London schedule of Jeethu Joseph’s Ram; Read details