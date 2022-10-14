Monster: Mohanlal's highly anticipated film to hit the theaters in October on THIS date

Mohanlal's highly anticipated film Monster is gearing up for the grand release this month. The actor took to social media and shared a new poster from the film to announce the release date. Monster will hit the cinema halls on October 21, 2022. It is indeed the perfect treat for Lalettan fans during the time of Diwali this year. Mohanlal took to Twitter and shared a new poster from the film, where he is seen sitting on a sofa with an intense look. Monster has also completed the Censor certification. The film was issued with U/A Certificate, by the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which is advisory for everyone to watch.

Check out Mohanlal's Monster release date here:



Recently, a few days ago, the trailer of Monster was released and gained a good response from the audience. Mohanlal will be seen playing the role of a Punjabi man named Lucky Singh. The almost two-minute trailer of the Malayalam thriller basically plays out to set the stage for what looks like hide-and-seek between the cops and Mohanlal’s Lucky Singh. Helmed by Vysakh, the script for the film has been written by Udaykrishna. Backed by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, the cast of the movie has Honey Rose, Lakshmi Manchu, Sudev Nair, and Jess Sweejan in pivotal roles, among others. Also Read: Monster Trailer OUT: Mohanlal aka Lucky Singh plays hide and seek with the police

